President P*ssyGrabber's Pennsylvania Tent Revival: Racism, Sexism And A Plug For Rick Saccone

President Pussygrabber went to Pennsylvania today to perform at a tent revival for the True Believers, many of whom traveled to the venue from Ohio and Kentucky.

According to some reports, few attendees were actually from PA-18, the district which he had come to rescue from the clutches of a young Democrat named Conor Lamb, who is seriously within striking distance of knocking out Rick Saccone, the Republican. PA-18 is a district Trump won by 20 points.

In the course of the rally, Trump claimed he was the only one who could possibly pull off a negotiation with North Korea -- and please, please do not boo the young North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un -- while waxing reminiscent about the days when he was just a carnival barker and not King of the World and someone else was the host of Meet the Press in 1999.

For some bizarre reason, he called out Chuck Todd as a "sleeping son of a bitch." Is there a person in PA-18 who has been microtargeted as: a) A Chuck Todd hater; b) in PA-18; and c) confirmed GOP voter?

The crowd ate it up, though. They cheered for not booing a brutal dictator, cheered for kicking a journalist (whatever you may think of Chuck Todd, he falls in that category), went nuts when he trashed Oprah Winfrey and Nancy Pelosi. He called Maxine Waters "a very low IQ person," thus satisfying the crowd's hunger for some good old fashioned racism.

These are the folks Dems are supposed to court, if you believe the media narrative. I do not.

The only thing missing from this Tent Revival of Hate and Venom was a snake charmer and Franklin Graham, who could possibly have served both purposes.

Here are some choice moments from Captain Lunacy's Fantasy Ride:

Trump on Maxine Waters:



"A very low IQ individual" — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 11, 2018

Just to be clear on what happened just now:



Trump said he won 52% of women, but he was apparently referring to *white* women...



...and then he described Maxine Waters as a "very low IQ individual."

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 11, 2018

Donald Trump: “Rick Saccone knows things other people don’t know. He’s special. He counseled me on North Korea and told me other things specialists didn’t know.”



Saccone is a Pennsylvania state Senator. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 11, 2018

Oh yeah, I forgot the part when he praised dictators for shooting drug dealers or otherwise executing them.

The President of the United States insulted a congresswoman’s intelligence and praised dictators executing drug dealers. If you’re not ashamed you’re not paying attention. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 11, 2018

The GOP didn't think through the new slogan #KAG (Keep America Great).



For example, Trump just called Maxine Waters low IQ (again); claimed to be better looking than Conor Lamb; yelled DO YOU LIKE ME & did his Fire Marshal schtick (again), and my KAG reflex is really kicking in. — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 11, 2018

And this. This forever. Always this: