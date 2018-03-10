President P*ssyGrabber's Pennsylvania Tent Revival: Racism, Sexism And A Plug For Rick Saccone
President Pussygrabber went to Pennsylvania today to perform at a tent revival for the True Believers, many of whom traveled to the venue from Ohio and Kentucky.
According to some reports, few attendees were actually from PA-18, the district which he had come to rescue from the clutches of a young Democrat named Conor Lamb, who is seriously within striking distance of knocking out Rick Saccone, the Republican. PA-18 is a district Trump won by 20 points.
In the course of the rally, Trump claimed he was the only one who could possibly pull off a negotiation with North Korea -- and please, please do not boo the young North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un -- while waxing reminiscent about the days when he was just a carnival barker and not King of the World and someone else was the host of Meet the Press in 1999.
For some bizarre reason, he called out Chuck Todd as a "sleeping son of a bitch." Is there a person in PA-18 who has been microtargeted as: a) A Chuck Todd hater; b) in PA-18; and c) confirmed GOP voter?
The crowd ate it up, though. They cheered for not booing a brutal dictator, cheered for kicking a journalist (whatever you may think of Chuck Todd, he falls in that category), went nuts when he trashed Oprah Winfrey and Nancy Pelosi. He called Maxine Waters "a very low IQ person," thus satisfying the crowd's hunger for some good old fashioned racism.
These are the folks Dems are supposed to court, if you believe the media narrative. I do not.
The only thing missing from this Tent Revival of Hate and Venom was a snake charmer and Franklin Graham, who could possibly have served both purposes.
Here are some choice moments from Captain Lunacy's Fantasy Ride:
Oh yeah, I forgot the part when he praised dictators for shooting drug dealers or otherwise executing them.
And this. This forever. Always this:
