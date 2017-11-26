Nancy Pelosi Chides Chuck Todd: 'We're Not Even Going To Talk About Taxes!'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called out NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Sunday for spending an entire interview on years-old sexual harassment allegations against Democrats without a single question to the highest ranking Democrat in the House about a Republican plan that would raise taxes on much of the middle class.

Throughout the 10-minute interview, Todd pelted Pelosi with questions about sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic figures like former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Rep. John Conyers (D-MI).

"I am here to talk about something also transformative in our society," Pelosi said after eight minutes of questions. "And that is this tax bill that Republicans have put forth."

"Unfortunately, for time, I have to end it there," Todd said, attempting to conclude the interview.

But Pelosi refused to let him move on to the next guest.

"You mean we're not even going to talk about taxes!" Pelosi exclaimed. "See, you have fallen into the place where they are doing something that's going to increase the debt enormously."

Todd tried to interrupt Pelosi but she continued: "It's going to be a job killer and it's going to raise taxes on the middle class. And that has an impact on the individual time of all Americans. And really, we should be spending more time on that."

Todd reassured Pelosi that they would absolutely talk about the tax plan with his next guest...Republican Senator Rob Portman. Because you know Portman will be completely honest about the impact of their tax reform plans.