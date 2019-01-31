Pelosi Chides Media For 'Wall' Obsession

Because they are obsessed with painting every story with a "both sides," "Dems versus GOP" brush, the beltway media must come up with a "Dems in Disarray" story to counter the non-stop chaos that is the so-called Trump administration.

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake was visibly frustrated after Thursday's Nancy Pelosi presser. There just isn't a way to spout a "Dems in Disarray" story after listening to Pelosi for 20 minutes. She answers questions directly, honestly, and without drama.

And she chided the assembled reporters who were obsessed with how SHE would come up with a compromise with the White House. And then they asked her if she REALLY thinks Putin has something compromising on Trump.

"I think it's a question," said the House Speaker, "but it's a question I've been asking for two years. Almost as long, as you've been asking me, 'is there any money for the wall in the bill?'"

Oh, snap.

I've got another question: How about asking the White House to come clean on Russia as well as Trump's failure in making a stupid promise that Mexico would pay for a medieval wall at the southern border, instead of normalizing his so-called presidency?