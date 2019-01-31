Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Juggling Goalposts, Trump Claims Pelosi 'Will Be Begging For Wall'

Wait, what? Does Donald Trump have a hearing problem? A drug problem? He clearly did not hear any of the times Nancy Pelosi spoke about his stupid border wall that Mexico is gonna pay for.
By David
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would be “begging” him to build a border wall after everything was said and done.

At a White House meeting on Thursday, Trump cited “caravans” headed to the U.S. and said that he was not backing off his demand for a wall on the Mexico border.

“Nancy Pelosi will be begging for a wall,” he insisted. “If they’re not going to give money for the wall…it’s not going to work.”


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.