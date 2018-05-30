Trump Smears Nancy Pelosi As 'The MS-13' Lover During TN Rally

Trump went to Nashville, Tennessee to do a campaign rally on Tuesday to support Marsha Blackburn's run at a Senate seat and used the same tired shtick and bizarre self-glorification he craves to promote himself and attack his rivals.

He bragged about making America great again, being respected again and issuing "no more apologies."

He then attacked Marsha's Democratic rival for the seat.

"So Marsha’s very liberal Democrat opponent, Phil Bredesen, I never heard of this guy, who is he? Who is he?!"

It looks like Tennesseans have heard of him because Bredesen has a slight lead over Blackburn via RCP.

Trump then got nasty, "He’s a tool -- [long pause] of Chuck Schumer and of course the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi."

"She loves MS-13, can you imagine," the president continued. "Remember, I said they’re 'animals' and she said, how dare you say that."

"They are more interested in taking care of criminals than they are in taking care of you.”

And then he brought up his nonsensical claims that the FBI embedded a spy to his campaign that now has been debunked by Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy.

"How do you like the fact they had people infiltrating our campaign. Can you imagine?"

No, we can't imagine because that is a lie.

Politifact writes, "Donald Trump's false claim that Nancy Pelosi 'came out in favor of MS-13'

They rated his claims as false, which is what one would expect from a liar in chief.