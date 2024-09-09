What A Self Own: Trump Admits Border Walls Don't Work

During a North Carolina rally on Saturday, Donald Trump claimed border walls work, but then went off script to smear Nancy Pelosi's husband, by recalling his savage hammer attack. Trump said Pelosi was protected by a wall and he admitted it didn't help too much.

Trump continually punks himself.

Trump, who never built a border wall, claimed radical Democrats are living safely behind walls, yet...

"The radical liberals force anarchy on the American people while they live in safety, in many cases behind walls," Trump said. "You know that Nancy Pelosi has a big wall wrapped around her house -- of course it didn't help too much with the problem she had did it?"

"But she had a big wall, a big wall wrapped around her house, but then she says we don't want to -- you have no idea what it was to get the wall done."

So walls don't work? Or they do work, but only when Trump build them?

In Trump's prepared remarks, Paul Pelosi should have been safe behind his wall, but he was not.

Trump never fails to smear Paul Pelosi where ever possible because he was attacked with a hammer and almost died at his own house.

Thanks for pointing out how unsafe walls are in protecting Americans, jackass.