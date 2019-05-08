Pelosi: Every Single Day Trump Is 'Becoming Self-Impeachable'

Nancy Pelosi has tried to take a careful approach when it comes to impeaching Donald Trump. But in an interview Wednesday with the Washington Post, she said his own actions are doing the job for Congress.

Interviewed by Robert Costa, Speaker Pelosi wondered if Trump was trying to goad Democrats into attempting to impeach him, because he believes it would benefit his reelection campaign.

"The point is, every single day, whether it's obstruction, obstruction, obstruction. Obstruction of having people come to the table with facts, ignoring subpoenas -- every single day the president is making a case — he's becoming self-impeachable, in terms of some of the things he's doing," she said.

"Self-impeachable" means that every time he tweets and opens his mouth about pending criminal investigations and refuses to comply with lawful subpoenas, he's incriminating himself. A perfect example of this was his response to the report from New York times on his incredible tax losses between the years of 1984 and 1994.

....you would get it by building, or even buying. You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes....almost all real estate developers did - and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport. Additionally, the very old information put out is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

By claiming to defraud the federal government was just a game he's admitting to tax evasion/fraud which is a crime. You may remember the notorious gangster Al Capone was convicted for the same actions which put him in jail for an eleven-year sentence.

At some point Pelosi is going to lean over to Donald and say, "Here endeth the lesson."