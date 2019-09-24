Speaker Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry

Hold on, kids. Here we go! A formal impeachment proceeding means there will be new rules for Donald Trump, rules where his obstruction of any requests could be impeachable offenses themselves. After all, his obstruction of the whistleblower complaint is validation of every attempt to obstruct justice contained in the Mueller report. And that's just the beginning. There's the self-dealing, the corruption, election meddling and more.

Washington Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, a dramatic turnaround by the Democratic leader that sets up a constitutional and political clash pitting the Congress against the nation’s chief executive.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) is slated to make her announcement later on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with her caucus, according to Democratic officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe private deliberations.

Impeachment is a rare and extraordinary step that would overturn the decision of U.S. voters in 2016 to elect Trump. Pelosi’s decision foreshadows an intensely partisan fall, triggering pushback from Trump allies with repercussions for the 2020 campaign.

Pelosi’s change of heart comes after days of consulting allies and follows reports that Trump may have pressured a foreign leader to investigate former vice president and potential 2020 campaign rival Joe Biden and his family.