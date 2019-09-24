Speaker Pelosi Tells Nation 'A Republic, If You Can Keep It.' Twitter Applauds

The Orange Cheeto went directly to sulky in response to Pelosi's impeachment announcement:
Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Aww. Does baby need his binkie?
A Republic, if we can keep it.
That's a challenge to which the people will rise.
— Reader Adrift (@ReaderAdrift) September 24, 2019
CBS: "Impeachment Inquiry!"
NBC: "Impeachment Inquiry!"
CNN: "Impeachment Inquiry!"
FOX: "Biden conspired with lizard aliens to begin colonization of Earth!"
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 24, 2019
For almost as long as there has been television, there's been "Meet the Press. I watched w my father as a child.
Chuck Todd is an embarrassment. @NBCNews @MSNBC
Here he is focusing on the transcript & Trump's tweets instead of the whistleblower complaint & Senate resolution pic.twitter.com/lYGVLUodWd
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) September 24, 2019
Remember Millennials all grew up watching you cantankerous posers impeach a President over lying about a blowjob, coordinated by a guy cheating on his wife, with a House being run by a pedophile.
I think you’ll find our expectations of what it takes to impeach someone pretty low
— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) September 24, 2019
Wow. Something real is happening. https://t.co/dvDPG5bQdF
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) September 24, 2019
This entire interview with Sen. Kennedy has focused exclusively on the allegations against Hunter Biden and not at all on the allegation the president strong armed a foreign leader to make life difficult for his domestic opponents.
Ominous portent.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 24, 2019
OF COURSE AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY WOULD BE ANNOUNCED TODAY
IT IS
GRITTY'S BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/6deTuN55Pi
— Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) September 24, 2019
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 24, 2019
.@SpeakerPelosi's remarks rooted in the Constitution, quoted the founders. The backdrop, a sea of American flags. The setting, the remarks, her demeanor all conveyed a sense of gravity. Dems should follow her lead.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 24, 2019
.@u90soccer you can expect a call from me soon for the away version of my #Impeach45 jersey. #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/HiSUY1pZyW
— Corn Pop Truther (@chipgoines) September 24, 2019
What we just witnessed from both @SpeakerPelosi and @HouseDemocrats is the courage and moral clarity to defend our Constitution *while* Donald Trump and the @GOP actively betray it. #ImpeachTrump
— Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) September 24, 2019
Folks, Trump is scared.
He really didn’t think they’d impeach. As soon as it became real, he’s releasing transcripts—which are not enough. We need full
complaint to Congress.
Keep scaring him, Dems. This is the way it’s done, he’s on the run.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 24, 2019
.@TomSteyer, who’s been pushing impeachment for ~2 years: “Removing Trump from office has always been about doing what’s right, not what’s politically convenient. We built a nationwide movement to impeach a lawless president and defend our democracy. This is just the beginning.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 24, 2019
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement was a stunning development that unfolded after months of caution by U.S. House Democrats, who have been divided over using impeachment to address what they have called flagrant misconduct by the presidenthttps://t.co/VIuQVYBXAy
— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 24, 2019
Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace: There's 'Meat on the Bones' of Trump Impeachment Inquiry https://t.co/q3uk6okjpc
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 24, 2019
I’m taking myself out for impeachment brunch this weekend pic.twitter.com/q8QVLRdpYN
— Shannon 🙅🏻♀️ (@TheStagmania) September 24, 2019
.@RepAlGreen feels like he’s finally being “vindicated” as Democrats come around on impeachment, some two-and-a-half years after he first called for Trump’s impeachment with patriotic bluster. “To be true to myself, I could not stray from this cause.” https://t.co/oCygydv5Ul
— Darren Sands (@darrensands) September 24, 2019
Even if you are opposed to impeachment, no reasonable person could describe the lawful constitutional procedure of impeachment and removal from office as a "coup." https://t.co/8KYmVTMsVg
— (((The Alex Nowrasteh))) (@AlexNowrasteh) September 24, 2019
Trump campaign already fundraising off of Pelosi impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/ZXlyr9d6qt
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 24, 2019
Who's the first to stab Orange Ceasar?
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 24, 2019
It’s not about the transcript of a call. Don’t let President Trump or Republican officials distract you with a straw man. It’s about his continuing abuse of the office of the presidency. https://t.co/j044TpHFvr
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 24, 2019
Gotta say, Pelosi was right to hold out and hold out for impeachment until the fact pattern was ideal and she could say, "Look how restrained." The howling mob was simply sound effects for her impeachment gala.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 24, 2019
The moment Speaker Pelosi told America that she is opening #ImpeachmentHearingsNOW pic.twitter.com/uuWvCFpL4k
— Coach Brian leads you to new realms of health. (@_IamCoachBrian) September 24, 2019
If Pelosi said "Okay, one more day, for the transcript," the White House would go into full Barr trickster mode:
-Here's a partial.
-Here's some more, later.
-Oh. Redacted. Well, too bad.
-More? No. Sue us.
-Here's some less redacted.
They'd do this all the way to 2020.
/2
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 24, 2019
I was taking a break from the internet, but upon hearing that Nancy Pelosi is finally pursuing impeachment ... #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/KGAp098Ve1
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 24, 2019
I missed it, did Nancy Pelosi slowly read the lyrics to “Goodbye Earl” and wink?
— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) September 24, 2019
I keep hearing reporters ask: wait, didn’t we begin an impeachment inquiry already? Didn’t Nadler announce one?
Answer is: yes. Difference now is that Pelosi is there too when she wasn’t before. This means vote on articles all but certain —eventually
— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 24, 2019
(NEWSWEEK) Here's my new column in @Newsweek, in which I remind Democrats that the Trump-Ukraine saga began years ago and involves more than Biden—it's also about Trump trying to dig up dirt on Clinton and squash *four* ongoing Manafort corruption probes. https://t.co/jOdK2bonIm
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 24, 2019