WINNING: Nancy Pelosi Showed A Mansplaining, Interrupting Trump How It's Done

Nineteen times. That is how many times Hair Gropenfürer interrupted Leader Nancy Pelosi in the 10-minute clip above. Chuck Schumer interrupted her four more times, but at least that was to agree with her, and they were on the same side during this embarrassing farce of a meeting in the Oval Office today. The point of contention? President Pussygrabber's insistence on the taxpayers paying for a border wall they don't want, or he will shut down the government.

She endured his lies, his disrespect, his mansplaining, like a boss — and pulled off solid truth-telling all throughout. No matter how many times he interrupted, no matter how many lies he told, she did not let him get away with any of it.

She told him at least three times that he did not have the votes in the House to pass funding the Border Wall. She said the words, "You will not win" at least twice. She challenged him at least three times to have a vote in the House if he was so sure. He said he didn't want to bother wasting time because he didn't have the votes in the Senate. She told him forcefully, "Don't put this on the Senate."

DON'T. PUT. THIS. ON. THE. SENATE. It's like a mother telling her kid, "Don't tell me you couldn't do your homework because your brother was watching TV. Don't you put this on your brother." Except it was Nancy f*cking Pelosi telling it to Donald, who was both lying AND completely ignorant about how Congress works. (Also, can we discuss him saying the words, "I don't want to waste time" about trying to pass funding for the wall in the House when this guy works maybe three hours a day as the alleged leader of the free world? And the rest of his time is spent screaming at the TV and talking to Hannity on the phone? All of a sudden, time is something he doesn't want to waste? But, I digress...)

Here are just three of times she told him he was lying and she wasn't buying his bullsh!t:

"We need an evidence-based discussion with facts."

"We've taken this to a place that is, frankly, devoid of fact."

When trump said we needed the wall for border security, Pelosi said, "That is NOT true. That is a political promise. Border security is a way to effectively honor our responsibility."

Three times, she objected to the claim that true debate and negotiation could happen in front of the press, especially with him.

"Let us have our conversation, THEN we'll meet with the press."

"So I don't think we should have a debate in front of the press on this, but the fact is, the House Republicans could bring up this bill if they had the votes immediately and set the tone for what you want."

"Let me say this — let me say this, this is the most unfortunate thing. We came in here in good faith, and we’re entering into a — this kind of a discussion in the public view."

And then...THEN...he had the balls to say,

"Nancy’s in a situation where it’s not easy for her to talk right now, and I understand, and I fully understand that. We’re going to have a good discussion, and we’re going to see what happens. But we have to have border security."

Well, I can assure you, Our Badass Soon-To-Be-Leader Nancy Mother-Forking Pelosi had something to say to that.

"Mr. President — Mr. President, please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory."

DO YOU HEAR THAT??? The STRENGTH she brings to the meeting as the LEADER of the HOUSE DEMOCRATS who just won a BIG VICTORY which, if I may finish the sentence with the unspoken implied obvious thought that makes your tiny spotted mushroom shrivel up into your bladder, GIVES US SUBPOENA POWER OVER YOU AND YOUR FAMILY NEED I SAY MORE?

She proceeded to talk to reporters outside, and basically told them, "Well, you know, you don't want to tell them they don't know what they're talking about to their face." Is that right, Pelosi??? Because that is EXACTLY WHAT YOU DID, and we all LOVE you for it...

Finally, back at the ranch, I imagine she put her feet up on her desk and smoked a pipe, telling all the baby representatives gathered around her on the floor at her feet, "It's all about his manhood."

DAMN, NANCY. She got super savage on him.

"“It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing." That's what she really told her Democratic colleagues when she got back to the House! Is she wrong? You know she's not wrong. So does everyone else.

Here's some more from The Washington Post:

She told colleagues that she was “trying to be the mom” in the room while Trump and Schumer bickered about the funding showdown, interrupting Pelosi at times, mansplaining at others. “I can’t explain it to you. It was so wild. It goes to show you: You get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you,” she said.

She described the Tangerine Tyrant as a pissing skunk, people. This woman is not afraid to stand up to him. And he cannot handle it. He has no idea — NO IDEA — what he is facing, here. Witness the final exchange of the meeting: President SkunkPiss was trying to be either charming or intimidating when he told Pelosi, "We can go two routes with this meeting — with a knife or a candy." You know what she told him in response?

"Exactly."