Shocker: Betsy DeVos Is Trying To Bust DoEd's Employee Union

So according to the Intercept, here's what Betsy DeVos did this week. She essentially declared the Department of Education free from existing union rules by imposing her own "collective bargaining" agreement.

In other words, she's trying to bust their union.

The union filed a complaint on behalf of the 3,900 staffers with the Federal Labor Relations Authority this week.

On Monday, management issued a document they declared to be a collective bargaining agreement and said it was now in effect. The problem, as the union president Claudette Young said in a statement, “The agency has imposed an illegal document that we had absolutely no bargaining over. It’s a total attempt to strip employees of their collective bargaining rights and bust the union. This is an attempt to tie our hands.”

What an arrogant and lawless bunch these Trump appointees are. They truly believe that the law doesn't apply to them, so they do whatever they want. After all, it's not as if the boss will hold them accountable.