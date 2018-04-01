Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Happy Passover/Easter/April Fool's Day!

I'm looking at the lineup and I'm seeing a distinct theme of fools and frightened little bunnies that I'm more than happy to pass over, how 'bout you?

I had a little accident this week and sprained my right shoulder, bruised some ribs and generally was just in a ton of pain. So my normally busy week was slowed down to bed rest and trying not to aggravate my injuries. One of the things I did was avoid cable news at all costs--hard to throw things at the TV with a sprained shoulder and that's a constant temptation. But I did do a lot of reading (I could turn pages on a Kindle well enough with my left hand). It startled me to see how many parallels I see to other failing nation states in ours, at the hands of those we've entrusted to protect it.

They say that those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. That's true. But those of us who have learned history are doomed to watch the same mistakes being made.

ABC's "This Week" - Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Andrew Young, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Foreign policy panel: Susan Glasser of The New Yorker; Meghan O'Sullivan, former Bush deputy national security adviser for Iraq and Afghanistan; and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, former Obama White House coordinator for defense policy. Panel: Republican strategist Alex Castellanos; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, former DNC chair; Patrick Gaspard, former Obama White House political affairs director; and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News. NBC's "Meet the Press" - David Shulkin, former secretary of veterans affairs; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Bob Bauer, White House counsel to President Obama, and Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School. Panel: Joshua Johnson, host, NPR’s “1A”; Elise Jordan, MSNBC political analyst; Danielle Pletka, American Enterprise Institute; and George Will. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees. Panel: Michael Crowley of Politico, David Frum of The Atlantic, David Nakamura of The Washington Post and Shawna Thomas of Vice News.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - Shulkin; Sanders; and Ronald Kessler, author of “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game.” Panel: Bakari Sellers; Amanda Carpenter; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; and Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations; Walter Russell Mead of the Hudson Institute and professor of foreign affairs and humanities at Bard College; Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America; Rana Faroohar of Time; Steven Rattner, chairman/CEO of Willett Advisors and author of “Overhaul: An Insider’s Account of the Obama Administration’s Emergency Rescue of the Auto Industry”; and Amy Chua, professor at Yale Law School and author of “Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations.” CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent at Yahoo News and co-author of “Russian Roulette”; Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; Steve Cortes, CNN political commentator and former Trump campaign adviser; Anthony Atamunik, host of "The President Show" on Comedy Central; David Zurawik, media critic at The Baltimore Sun; Josh Campbell, CNN law enforcement analyst and former FBI supervisory special agent; and Noor Tagouri, journalist. "Fox News Sunday" - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R. S.C; Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.; and Shawn Nelson, vice chairman, Orange County Board of Supervisors. Panel: former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah; Catherine Lucey of The Associated Press; Gillian Turner, Fox News correspondent; and Marie Harf, former State Department spokesperson.

So what's catching your eye this morning?