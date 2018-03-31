Ted Nugent Calls Parkland Students 'Souless' And 'Liars' For Demonstrating Against Gun Violence

It didn't take long for NRA board member Ted Nugent to delve back into his despicable past that he claimed to have put behind him.

Watching high school students (who survived a massacre at the hands of an assault weapon-wielding maniac) lead protests against the NRA in support of stricter gun control laws has been too much for many conservative pundits, which now includes Nugent.

Fox News' Laura Ingraham ran herself out of town after she levied very personal attacks against David Hogg.

So Ted took up the slack on Newsmax radio.

NUGENT: The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies. I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless. To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well-known, predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children -- I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable. They have no soul.