Tillerson Never Mentioned Trump By Name

After being fired by Trump, Rex Tillerson, the outgoing secretary of State faced the press and read an eight minute statement about his time as SOS, but never once mentioned Donald Trump by name.

Even though he was fired you would have thought that Rex would have said he was grateful to the president for having the opportunity to serve his country.

He did not.

Can you imagine being the secretary of state and being told by the chief of staff to keep an eye out for Donald’s tweets?

When news reports broke that Trump was considering firing Tillerson, Trump called all of those reports fake news and viciously attacked the media. Now, as we have learned with Trump’s actions today, it was not fake news at all and he was the perpetrator of lying to the media.

Trump has now promoted another ex-military, pro-torture man to his cabinet which does not bode well for peace.