Oh Boy! Trump Brags To GOP Donors That He Just Makes Sh*t Up

By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
The dumb kids always hate the smart, good-looking ones, and Trump clearly resents Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

That's why, according to the Washington Post, he told a bunch of Missouri donors at a fundraiser last night that he insisted to Trudeau that the U.S. runs a trade deficit with Canada -- when he had no idea if we did.

“Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please.’ Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in --‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed.

“So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid. … And I thought they were smart. I said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’ He said, ‘Nope, we have no trade deficit.’ I said, ‘Well, in that case, I feel differently,’ I said, ‘but I don’t believe it.’ I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, ‘Check, because I can’t believe it.’

‘Well, sir, you’re actually right. We have no deficit, but that doesn’t include energy and timber. … And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.’ It’s incredible.”

That's not how it works. That's not how any of it works. But that didn't stop him from doubling down this morning:

The emperor has no clothes. Doesn't he look stylish?

