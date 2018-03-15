Oh Boy! Trump Brags To GOP Donors That He Just Makes Sh*t Up

The dumb kids always hate the smart, good-looking ones, and Trump clearly resents Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

That's why, according to the Washington Post, he told a bunch of Missouri donors at a fundraiser last night that he insisted to Trudeau that the U.S. runs a trade deficit with Canada -- when he had no idea if we did.

“Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please.’ Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in --‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed.

“So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid. … And I thought they were smart. I said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’ He said, ‘Nope, we have no trade deficit.’ I said, ‘Well, in that case, I feel differently,’ I said, ‘but I don’t believe it.’ I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, ‘Check, because I can’t believe it.’

‘Well, sir, you’re actually right. We have no deficit, but that doesn’t include energy and timber. … And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.’ It’s incredible.”

That's not how it works. That's not how any of it works. But that didn't stop him from doubling down this morning:

We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive). P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn’t like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S.(negotiating), but they do...they almost all do...and that’s how I know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018

Trump says the U.S. has a trade deficit with "almost all countries."



Here is the list of 129 countries and territories with which the U.S. has a trade surplus in goods trade alone. Figures in millions of dollars: https://t.co/tXzqIsFAgj pic.twitter.com/DahGNn1ZwS

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2018

This is a lie. Trump’s own Council of Economic Advisers says the US has a trade surplus with Canada. It’s only a trade deficit if you deliberately exclude trade in services from the stats. Oh, and Trump bragged about making up statistics about this trade relationship *on tape.* https://t.co/y0R7591SJk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 15, 2018

The emperor has no clothes. Doesn't he look stylish?