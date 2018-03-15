Ali Velshi Is Not Amused: Trump Brags About Lying To Trudeau

By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Ali Velshi is justified in being this angry. We all are.

Trump bragged at a fundraising dinner last night that he didn't know what he was talking about when discussing trade deficits with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Trudeau came to see me. He's a good guy, Justin. He said, "No, no, we have no trade deficit with you. We have none. Donald, please. I said, wrong, Justin, you do. I didn't even know. Gosh, I had no idea. I just said, "You're wrong." You know why? because we're so stupid, and I thought they were smart. I said, "you're wrong, Justin." He said, "Nope, we have no trade deficit." I said, "Well, in that case, I feel differently." I said, "but I don't believe it." I sent one of our guys out, his guy and my guy, they checked. "Well, sir, you're actually right. we have no deficit, but that doesn't include energy and timber." Canada, a lot of timber. when you do, we lose $17 billion a year. it's incredible.

Ali Velshi couldn't make up his mind:

"I don't know what's worse, lying to a trade ally, or not knowing the facts."

Here's the original meeting with Trudeau.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV