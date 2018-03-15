Ali Velshi Is Not Amused: Trump Brags About Lying To Trudeau

Ali Velshi is justified in being this angry. We all are.

Trump bragged at a fundraising dinner last night that he didn't know what he was talking about when discussing trade deficits with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Trudeau came to see me. He's a good guy, Justin. He said, "No, no, we have no trade deficit with you. We have none. Donald, please. I said, wrong, Justin, you do. I didn't even know. Gosh, I had no idea. I just said, "You're wrong." You know why? because we're so stupid, and I thought they were smart. I said, "you're wrong, Justin." He said, "Nope, we have no trade deficit." I said, "Well, in that case, I feel differently." I said, "but I don't believe it." I sent one of our guys out, his guy and my guy, they checked. "Well, sir, you're actually right. we have no deficit, but that doesn't include energy and timber." Canada, a lot of timber. when you do, we lose $17 billion a year. it's incredible.

Ali Velshi couldn't make up his mind:

"I don't know what's worse, lying to a trade ally, or not knowing the facts."

Here's the original meeting with Trudeau.