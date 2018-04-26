C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jimi Hendrix

When producer Alan Douglas has some previously unreleased Jimi Hendrix songs issued in the mid 70's, it wasn't before he had the tracks "sweetened" by removing some of the original recording tracks and having musicians who never even met Hendrix, let alone ever played with him, overdub new instrumental parts over the original music.

Even as a kid, I knew something was up as they sounded so corny and fake. The version of "Hear My Train 'A Comin'" that was om Midnight Lightning was a prime example of Douglas' bad idea.

Now, the original tracks have been restored and are starting to appear as part of a reissue series from Legacy Recordings and Experience Hendrix. The latest, the third in the series, is called Both Sides of the Sky. Now the songs can be heard the way Jimi left them.

Now hope these are the ones that will become the final and definitive collections. Cash-in stunts need to become a thing of the past,

What are you listening to tonight?