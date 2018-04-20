C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Quicksilver Messenger Service

By Dale Merrill

Woo Hoo! It's not just any Friday. It's 420 Friday.

In May of 1970, San Francisco band Quicksilver Messenger Service set up camp at Opaelua Lodge in Hawaii to record their 4th album Just For Love. The laid-back surroundings inspired them quite a bit.

Y'know, the "grass skirts" and all that.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

