Conservative Talker: 'Don't Worry Donald, Mueller's Just Jealous Of Your Penis'

In advance, I apologize for this, but damn! I could not resist:

Yup, Wayne Allyn Root has peen envy and wants to talk about short-fingered vulgarian Donald Trump’s dick with us.

So, you know, we’ve gone from chasing Big Dawg’s cleenis all over the country to now singing the praises of the man who bees would snicker at.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors.

Via Right Wing Watch: