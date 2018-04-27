Donald Trump Was Too Busy Watching Television To Get Melania A Birthday Present

Although Donald Trump admitted in his Fox & Friends interview Thursday that he watched James Comey on CNN the night before, he also claimed he'd been too busy to get wife Melania a present for her birthday yesterday.This is how Trump began his half-hour phone interview on Fox & Friends Thursday morning:

AINSLEY EARHARDT, COHOST: He joins us now by phone. Thank you so much for being with us, Mr. President.

TRUMP: Well, good morning, and I picked a very, very special day because it’s Melania’s birthday, so I said let’s do it on Melania’s birthday. So, happy birthday to Melania.

BRIAN KILMEADE, COHOST: All right. Hopefully, they’ll be visits in between but have you decided on or do you want to tell us what you got her?

TRUMP: Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much.I’ll tell you what. She has done — a got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy —

KILMEADE: At this point —

TRUMP: — to be running out looking for presents, OK? But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers. And she did a fantastic job with France.

Don’t tell me Trump didn’t have the time to think of a present for his wife – who has been publicly humiliated by the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal news stories – beyond flowers and a card.

And while I would not expect Trump to be an Amazon Prime member, surely he has the ability to arrange for a speedy delivery or for someone to go pick up something.

That's especially true since Trump seems to have lots of time to watch television. In this same interview, he admitted to watching the hated James Comey on the hated CNN last night (when Trump could have been scrolling or leafing through a catalog!) and he obsessed about the unfairness of NBC, especially as compared with the fairness of Fox News. And did you notice he said nothing about getting Melania a belated gift?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trump also seems to have plenty of time to play golf and to dine with Fox News pundits.

I know this is nowhere as important as the rest of what Trump said in this trainwreck of an interview. And it’s not like we – and Melania – didn’t already know that he’s a horrible husband. But I did think he had enough decency to buy his wife a gift. I was wrong.

Watch Trump show what an utterly miserable person he is above, from the April 26, 2018 Fox & Friends.

(Transcript excerpts via The Washington Post)

Originally published st Newshounds.us