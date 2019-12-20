[Above: Trump tosses paper towels at Puerto Rico hurricane survivors, 2017.]

Guys, while we were all watching Cheetolini getting impeached, he was working his usual white magic:

Trump slashed Puerto Rico’s Medicaid money as part of budget deal

President Donald Trump intervened to cut the federal government’s Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico as part of a larger government spending deal, according to four sources with knowledge of the discussions. The budget deal unveiled by lawmakers this week allocates up to $5.7 billion in Medicaid funds for the island over two years — instead of $12 billion over four years that Republican and Democratic leaders on two key congressional committees had endorsed after months of negotiating a long-term financial path for Puerto Rico.

Thin orange-skinned racist Prznint Stupid and his pocket Nazi Stephan Miller have slashed Puerto Ricans access to health care, which many of the Hurricane Maria’s victims still desperately need. So his abuse of power is not just Comrade Stupid trying to get another country to interfere in our elections, he is also abusing our fellow Americans because the Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto said some mean (ACCURATE!) things about him.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.