Is This Guy The Thug Who Threatened Stormy Daniels?

This morning Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti released a sketch of the man Daniels says threatened her and her young daughter in 2011 when she was planning to go public with the story about her affair with Donald Trump.

Here is the sketch in larger format:

And here is a recent photo of Trump's Director of Security Surveillance (per LinkedIn profile), Matthew Calamari, Jr.

This is Dir of Security for Trump Org, Mathew Calamari Jr, he looks heavier here then in the sketch but... pic.twitter.com/xpb5mnsWyC — Loepoole (@PooleLoe) April 17, 2018

And here is Calamari, Jr. in 2011 with some pals in hoodies, via Facebook:

A pic from 2011: pic.twitter.com/JUGFF2hT0u — Jane Deorn (@BrokenBrookes) April 17, 2018

Before Calamari, Jr. was the Director of Security for Trump, his dad had that job. Here is a story about Matthew Calamari which should at least suggest the techniques his son may have learned.

Donald Trump’s security guards once shoved, threatened, and held a 12-year-old boy and his mother against their will after her husband promised to go public with damaging allegations against the Trump Organization, according to the family’s account in FBI records and court filings. The incident is one of several in which Trump surrogates have been accused of going to extreme lengths to protect him. [...] According to the lawsuit, four men prevented Hatixbe Bajrushi and her son from leaving. Matthew Calamari, the hulking head of security, shoved the boy. Trump’s brother-in-law, James Grau, barked questions, demanding to know why they were there. Michael Nicoll, another guard, pushed them back when they tried to leave. Grau snatched her purse and passed it to Calamari, Nicoll, and Domenic Pezzo to rifle through. The boy started to cry and his mother fainted, they claim. Daut Bajrushi, informed by his wife in a phone call of what was happening, had a friend call the police. Calamari threatened to harm the family if they spoke to police about what happened, according to the lawsuit. After 90 minutes, the police arrived and the Bajrushis were freed.

Huh. This sounds a lot like the threats Stormy Daniels received against her daughter if she went ahead and went public, doesn't it?

As a reminder:

“I was in a parking lot going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” she told the “60 Minutes” correspondent and CNN host Anderson Cooper. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ ”

The resemblance in both threat and image is uncanny, isn't it?

Update: Here's another, clearer photo: