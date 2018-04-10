Heh, Heh: Chris Christie Said 'Taint Committee'

My late mother used to say, "Thank God for unanswered prayers."

I have to think Chris Christie says that to himself a lot these days. What a lucky guy, to sidestep the public shitstorm that is the reckless and lawless Trump administration. And after his own shady Bridgegate scandal, something on the scale of the Mueller investigation would have been a daily cluster migraine.

See, Chris? Being pushed out of the transition team by Mike Pence was a blessing in disguise!

Today Christie and Dan Abrams appeared on Good Morning America, talking to George Stephanopoulos about the raid on Michael Cohen's office yesterday.

"The attorney-client privilege is not dead," Christie said in response to Trump's early-morning tweet. "There is an exception which means that if the authorities believe that the president and his lawyer or anyone and their lawyer are together engaged in a possible crime or fraud, then the attorney/client privilege doesn't necessarily apply. We don't know exactly," he said.

"We heard from the president on this right now. He said the attorney/client privilege is dead, total witch-hunt," Stephanopoulos said.

"It is not dead because the way the Justice Department will approach it," Christie said. there will be a taint team because you don't want to taint the prosecutors investigating it by seeing potentially privileged information they have no right to see."

(Heh, heh. He said "taint"!)

"They'll separate it into stuff that's privileged and stuff that isn't and then of the stuff that's privileged is in any evidence of a crime or fraud, that's an ongoing crime or fraud.

"It would have to be between the two of them," Abrams said. "If they think President Trump may have committed a crime, there's still an attorney-client privilege there."

"It's got to be a conspiracy-like situation, George, that they see clear evidence," Christie said.

"And let's remember one other thing: people will try to jump to conclusions about a lot of things. The only thing we know for sure is what I said a long time ago to you, which is there's no way you make this investigation shorter, but there's lots of ways you can make it longer."