Robert Reich Makes A Mockery Of 'Con Mannity' For April Fools
Former Clinton Secretary of Labor Robert Reich had some fun with Trump sycophant Sean Hannity for April Fools this year. Reich may have missed his calling in life. Why we haven't seen Hannity ripped to shreds by more comedians out there is beyond me. He gives them hours upon hours of material to work with every single week. Like shooting fish in a barrel.
From Reich's Facebook page: The Con Mannity Show:
Rox News host Con Mannity is an old-school conservative who believes in reducing the deficit, states' rights, and standing up to the Russians. But lately everything seems upside down. Happy April Fools.
Comments