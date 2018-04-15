Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

By Nicole Belle

Wag the Dog (1997)

I would love to think that the current occupant of the Oval Office could have the higher cognitive powers and self-awareness to realize that armchair quarterbacking is easy and the reality of leading this country requires much more nuanced thinking.

But I think that would be wishful thinking on my part.

ABC's "This Week" - To be announced.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis; Bob Bauer, White House counsel to President Barack Obama; Alan Dershowitz. Panel: GOP strategist Al Cardenas, senior partner at Squire Patton Boggs; Carol Lee and Kristen Welker of NBC; and Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine.

CBS' "Face the Nation" - Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Adm. James Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; James Jeffrey of The Washington Institute. Panel: Molly Ball of Time, Ben Domenech of The Federalist, Ed O'Keefe of CBS and Margaret Talev of Bloomberg.

CNN's "State of the Union" - Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Panel: Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution; and Bill Kristol of The Weekly Standard.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Ash Carter, former U.S. secretary of defense in the Obama administration; Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, United Nations high commissioner for human rights; Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state in the Clinton administration and author of “Fascism: A Warning.”

CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Dershowitz; Jennifer Palmieri, former communications director for Hillary Clinton's campaign and author of “Dear Madam President”; David Gergen, former adviser to four presidents; Bruce Bartlett, author of “The Truth Matters”; and Patrick Healy of The New York Times.

"Fox News Sunday" - Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. Panel: Jonah Goldberg of National Review; Marc Lotter, former press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence; Jennifer Griffin of Fox News; and Charles Lane, editorial writer for The Washington Post.


So what's catching your eye this morning?

