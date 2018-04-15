Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Wag the Dog (1997)

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2013

What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2013

I would love to think that the current occupant of the Oval Office could have the higher cognitive powers and self-awareness to realize that armchair quarterbacking is easy and the reality of leading this country requires much more nuanced thinking.

But I think that would be wishful thinking on my part.

So what's catching your eye this morning?