Tucker Carlson Demands Military Be Sent To Mexico Border; Trump Says Okay!

During a press opportunity earlier today Donald Trump said he was going to send the United States Military to the U.S.-Mexico border to stop the hoards of caravans moving from Honduras through Mexico to the United States border.

Should those people make it that far, they may then beg for asylum, which will surely be denied.

You may wonder where the idea for that came from? Last night Tucker Carlson "debated" Center for Immigration Studies’ Jessica Vaughan, who advocates for more humane immigration policy.

“So 60,000 Americans died last year from drug abuse and most of those drugs came from Mexico,” he lied. “They are a hostile country. They are abetting the movement of these people here. Would it be possible to send the military to our border? Honestly, why is this not a hostile act against our country?”

For the record, the drugs killing Americans aren't coming from Mexico. They're coming from pharmaceutical companies and doctors' prescriptions.

The idea here is to declare Mexico as a "hostile foreign power" so we can deploy our military to the border since Congress won't pay for a wall. Wasn't it nice of Tucker Carlson to demand that of Trump? And wasn't it nice of Trump to comply?