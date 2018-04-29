UK Home Secretary Resigns Over Immigration Scandal
If this happened here, Trump would give her a promotion. In the UK, lying about setting deportation quotas gets a Minister fired/forced to resign.
"Inadvertently misled" is some Orwellian doublespeak for lied to protect her boss, PM Theresa May.
Source: CNN
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd stepped down Sunday because she "inadvertently misled" a government committee about deportation quotas for immigrants, she said in a resignation letter obtained by CNN.
The Home Affairs Select Committee questioned Rudd last week over quotas for removal of the Windrush generation, the first large group of Caribbean migrants to arrive in the UK after World War II.
Rudd told the committee she had no knowledge of quotas. However, The Guardian on Sunday published a memo written by Rudd in which she said deportation quotas had been set.
