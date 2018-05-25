Anderson Cooper Hammers Trump Lawyer: Who Invited Emmet Flood To Intel Meetings?

Everyone knows that Trump's lawyers had no business being at the intel briefings, yesterday. And those briefings were only being held because Donald Trump wanted to distract everyone from the Stormy Daniels / Michael Cohen story, so he invented "spygate" to pretend there was something to investigate.

Here's my take: Unless John Kelly and Emmet Flood were there to tell everyone involved, in secret, that Trump is insane and there is no reason to engage in this charade of "investigating Spygate," their attendance at the meeting could be attempted obstruction of justice in itself.

Anderson Cooper didn't appear amused:

ANDERSON COOPER: Now, no one knows who invited Flood to today's meeting. Flood was there at the start of both briefings. In case you're wondering what Flood's focus is, here's what Sarah Sanders said when Flood was first hired: "Emmet Flood will be joining the White House Staff to represent the President and the administration against the Russia witch hunt." she said. So an attorney representing the President and the administration in the Russia investigation shows up to address two meetings of lawmakers and law enforcement officials who are going over highly sensitive information having to do with the Russia investigation. Now according to the White House, John Kelly and Emmet Flood only made brief remarks before the meeting, to relay the president's desire for and I quote, "as much openness as possible." We're told they then left the meeting. So a desire to relay the president's desire for more openness is one explanation of why Flood was there, here's another. Rudy Giuliani, also the president's lawyer, told Politico quote, "We want to see how the briefing went to today and how much we learned from it. If we learned a good deal from it, it will shorten that whole process considerably." As we said, a number of people in the room were very surprised to see the presidential lawyer there, and we're also just now learning that a number of people in the White House are having second thoughts about Flood's appearance. An official there saying that his appearance probably did not help with concerns that the meetings had become politicized. And remember, both meetings occurred in the middle of the president's efforts to brand this FBI source as a spy interfering with his campaign. He tweeted the or said a variation of the word "spy" seventeen times since last Friday.

At some point, the White House staff, the media, and the Congress must stop pretending any of this is normal. Whether Trump is crazy or stupid or evil or all of the above, the rest of Washington are all managing the expectations and demands of a dangerous person.

And it looks like the only way to stop this is to vote out Republicans in the midterms, because no one else is doing anything to stop this madness.