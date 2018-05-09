Cynthia Nixon Rips Andrew Cuomo: 'Vote For The Homo, Not Cuomo'

Cynthia Nixon continues to antagonize Andrew Cuomo with her jabs about him, and his recent conversions. If her polling picks up, expect Cuomo to reply in kind. Who knows, he might even get off his lofty perch long enough to share a debate stage with her.

Source: Daily Beast

New York Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon roasted her primary opponent Gov. Andrew Cuomo during an address in Albany on Tuesday.

“Vote for the homo, not for the Cuomo,” Nixon said during her rebuttal to the annual Legislative Correspondents Association dinner. The line was a reference to the 1977 New York City mayoral campaign which pitted Ed Koch against Cuomo’s father Mario. During the campaign, flyers appeared with the line saying “Vote for Cuomo, Not the Homo,” which Koch had blamed on the Cuomo camp.

When Nixon first announced her run earlier this year, former New York City Council Speaker and mayoral candidate Christine Quinn referred to the new candidate as an “unqualified lesbian,” for which she later apologized. Nixon subsequently began printing campaign buttons and t-shirts with the phrase on them.

The rest of the former Sex and the City star’s 12-minute address was similarly merciless.