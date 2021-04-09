Rudy's Idiot Son A Serious Candidate? Only In A Banana Republic

Washington Examiner hack Paul Bedard publishes a press release disguised as a scoop:

Andrew Giuliani, a former top aide to President Donald Trump and son of “America’s Mayor,” is “heavily considering” a bid for governor of New York in 2022, potentially setting up an epic clash between the two biggest political families in recent New York history. “I plan to run,” Giuliani told Secrets.

Yes, Andrew Giuliani, the overgrown boy who, at 35, has apparently held precisely two full-time jobs as an adult -- unsuccessful golf pro and presidential aide who, as Wikipedia put it, "helped arrange sports teams’ visits to the White House, and interfaces between the White House and a number of business, nonprofit, and other groups" (for a salary that topped out at $95,000 a year) -- now considers himself qualified to run the fourth most populous state in the union. Hey, why work your way up? (Say what you will about the man Giuliani hopes to defeat, fellow scion Andrew Cuomo, but he at least took a few lower-tier jobs before running for governor.)

Here's more of Bedard's hackwork:

A Giuliani-Cuomo race would be a Titanic battle of New York families, a liberal-conservative fight that the state hasn’t seen in years.... Giuliani is the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and worked in the Trump White House as a director of the Office of Public Liaison. While he has no elected experience, he has been part of his family’s political business for years, a training that has produced several successful candidates, notably former President George W. Bush, a former Texas governor.

Oh, that's hilarious. Do you know when Rudy Giuliani last won an election? It was 1997. Do you know how old Andrew Giuliani was at the time? He was eleven. Compared to Andrew Giuliani, Dubya was a grizzled political veteran by the time he ran for governor.

Parts of this read like what you put on a résumé when you have no relevant work experience:

Political strategist and communicator Boris Epshteyn, who served as special assistant to Trump, said, “Andrew worked tirelessly for President Trump in the White House while still having a smile on his face every day." ... While only 35 years old, the former golf executive has been described as unusually smart and diplomatic.

Is he a self-starter, too?

Bedard quotes Giuliani saying, “Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back" -- which is hilarious because Trump lost the state in November 61%-38%. You'd think Republicans would want to run someone against Cuomo who doesn't lean into his Trump connections the way Young Andrew and Bedard do.

Giuliani said he considers Trump an “uncle,” since the families have known each other for decades. The two often golfed together during Trump's four years in office. A former Trump aide told Secrets that Trump and the Make America Great Again movement will back Giuliani.

And I haven't even discussed Young Andrew's father, who was once a highly respected angry blowhard in this state but is now regarded, outside Trump circles, as a doddering crackpot.

I probably shouldn't be dismissive -- at first I didn't believe Donald Trump could win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, then I believed the pollsters who told me he couldn't win the general election. Media outlets outside the right-o-sphere (Vanity Fair, New York magazine, Axios) are taking this very seriously, presumably because they desperately hope that politics can be more like reality TV again.

I worry that Andrew Cuomo will hang on, run for reelection, and be beatable. I hope he doesn't run. I hope he leaves office soon, voluntarily or otherwise.

But a callow Trump bootlicker with no relevant experience seems as if he might be a weakened Cuomo's dream opponent.

Published with permission of No More Mr. Nice Blog