George Conway Warns Trump About Building A 'Banana Republic'

Kellyanne Conway's husband George continues to stand up for what he thinks is right instead of toadying to his wife's boss.

In a public speech at Georgetown University School of Law, George Conway issued a warning to Trump -- and the rest of us, specifically with regard to Trump's interference at the DOJ.

“The president suggested that members of his own justice Department should be locked up for investigating the president," Conway said. "Now, if people were to get indicted or not indicted on the basis of whether the president likes them, we wouldn't have a republic, we would have a banana republic.”

Which is, of course, exactly what Trump is trying to build.