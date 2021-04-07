Rudy's Idiot Son To Run For NY Governor

Nothing like failing upward when you're Rudy Giuliani's son.

Andrew Giuliani's resume includes getting kicked off of Duke's golf team for anger issues, reality TV (also related to golf), and a stint as Donald Trump's sports team liaison. Oh, also being Rudy's son.

He's ready to run for Governor of New York! Axios breathlessly notes that "A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York."

"I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," said Andrew. Meaning he has backing from money in the state because Eric Trump doesn't want to run?

Looks like Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor of NY. According to Axios, conservative leaders and donors are excited about this. Giuliani isn't worth our time to consider. He will never be elected to anything. It does say a lot though about the conservative movement. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 7, 2021

Andrew Giuliani would make a great Governor...



of Eric Trump's FarmVille village. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 7, 2021