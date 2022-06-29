Andrew Giuliani Crushed In Republican Primary

Rudy Giuliani's son got crushed in his attempt to become the Republican Nominee for governor to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022.

Lee Zeldin, a lawyer who defended Trump in his first impeachment trial, defeated Andrew Giuliani by almost double the votes.

Rudy hasn't helped his son much since his latest embarrassing moment made Newsmax host Gregg Kelly laugh at him.



Isn't one Giuliani enough for this country?

Hopefully, Poppa Giuliani will be wearing an orange jumpsuit sometime in the future, for trying to help Trump overthrow the government.