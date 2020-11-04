Politics
Here Are The Republicans To Defeat In 2022

The US Senate map for 2022 looks terrible for Republicans. LFG, people.
By Frances Langum
Before elections, chop wood, carry water.

After elections, chop wood, carry water.

Yes, I'm getting my hand muscles ready to write Postcards to Voters (join us!) for the Georgia US Senate runoff(s) in January.

I'm also looking ahead to 2022, and a US Senate map that is a disaster in the waiting for the GOP.

My political science major savant son went so far as to suggest that a Trump win in 2020 (not likely even as we continue to count the votes) would likely permanently cement a Democratic Senate in 2022. I told him democracy mattered more, and he agreed.

Here's the list of people to target. I put in bold the particularly at-risk ones I'd really like to personally kick to the curb.

Blunt, Roy, Mo.
Boozman, John, Ark.
Crapo, Mike, Idaho
Grassley, Chuck, Iowa
Hoeven, John, N.D.
Johnson, Ron, Wis.
Kennedy, John, La.
Lankford, James, Okla.
Lee, Mike, Utah
Moran, Jerry, Kan.
Murkowski, Lisa, Alaska
Paul, Rand, Ky.
Portman, Rob, Ohio
Rubio, Marco, Fla.
Scott, Tim, S.C.
Shelby, Richard C., Ala.
Thune, John, S.D.
Young, Todd, Ind.

Richard Burr of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania have already announced their retirements, so those are open seats. Losing those two Republicans is a win.

And then there's this:

Get ready.

