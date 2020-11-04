Here Are The Republicans To Defeat In 2022

Before elections, chop wood, carry water.

After elections, chop wood, carry water.

Yes, I'm getting my hand muscles ready to write Postcards to Voters (join us!) for the Georgia US Senate runoff(s) in January.

I'm also looking ahead to 2022, and a US Senate map that is a disaster in the waiting for the GOP.

So, looking ahead...



34 Senate seats up for re-election in 2022.



12 Democrats

- all are in blue states



22 Republicans

- around 5 are in states Biden won/still a toss-up

- Pat Toomey (R) in PA not running again



Basically, the reverse of 2018 when Dems were defending. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 4, 2020

My political science major savant son went so far as to suggest that a Trump win in 2020 (not likely even as we continue to count the votes) would likely permanently cement a Democratic Senate in 2022. I told him democracy mattered more, and he agreed.

Last tweet before I go to bed -- there are 22 Republican Senate seats up for re-election in 2022. Two GOP Senators, Burr in NC and Toomey in PA, have already retired. pic.twitter.com/H1YyrP4INR — Frances Langum 🧶 #BidenHarris2020 (@bluegal) November 4, 2020

Here's the list of people to target. I put in bold the particularly at-risk ones I'd really like to personally kick to the curb.

Blunt, Roy, Mo.

Boozman, John, Ark.

Crapo, Mike, Idaho

Grassley, Chuck, Iowa

Hoeven, John, N.D.

Johnson, Ron, Wis.

Kennedy, John, La.

Lankford, James, Okla.

Lee, Mike, Utah

Moran, Jerry, Kan.

Murkowski, Lisa, Alaska

Paul, Rand, Ky.

Portman, Rob, Ohio

Rubio, Marco, Fla.

Scott, Tim, S.C.

Shelby, Richard C., Ala.

Thune, John, S.D.

Young, Todd, Ind.

Richard Burr of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania have already announced their retirements, so those are open seats. Losing those two Republicans is a win.

And then there's this:

Our Republican Governor is on his last term in Arizona



I hereby nominate Martha McSally to run as the Republican candidate for Az Governor in 2022



Martha, you've done so much for Az in the past 2 years, gifting us 2 different Senate seats - why stop when now you're on a roll? — Shawn in Az🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) November 4, 2020

Get ready.