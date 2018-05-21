Why Yes, Trump IS Trying To 'Derail' Investigations!

Trump's assault on those that are investigating his campaign and Russian's interference in the 2016 presidential election for "demanding" the DOJ look into whether or not" he was infiltrated or surveilled for Political Purposes is obviously interference, according to a former DOJ attorney.

Adjunct Professor at Georgetown Law and CNN legal analyst Carrie Cordero made a case against Trump's authoritarian attacks to stop all investigations of himself...

...and she was retweeted by Kellyanne Conway's own husband.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has been under enormous pressure by the Trump administration as well as Jeff Sessions, responded,



"If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action."

The IG is now looking into it, but if Trump doesn't get the results he wants, which he won't, he'll come out and attack the Office of the Inspector General and Rosenstein next.

There is no evidence at all of this and Trump's latest absurd outburst that a spy was embedded into his campaign was fueled by a NY Times report.

The president alleged on Friday that the informant had been a spy dispatched to infiltrate his campaign for political purposes. In fact, F.B.I. agents sent the informant to contact Mr. Trump’s campaign advisers only after receiving evidence that two of the aides had suspicious contacts linked to Russia.

On Sunday Carrie Cordero tweeted this that was then retweeted by Kellyanne Conway's husband.

Cordero was on CNN's New Day this morning and Chris Cuomo asked, "lay out your concerns, he's the chief executive. If he wants to find out if something happened, he has the authority to do so, what's the caveat?"

Cordero said, "The problem is it's his campaign and potential cooperation or coordination with a foreign government or foreign government surrogates that is the subject of the investigations."

She continued, the president needs to back off that investigation. He doesn't want to do that."

She said he's made it clear that he wants the entire investigation "shut down" and fired James Comey over it.

"He's tried to derail, shutdown, and end this investigation, and now, because he hasn't been able to do that, he and his team are trying to discredit whatever investigation is going on"

"So what we have is a president that is consistently expressed an intent to influence Justice Department and FBI investigations. now with his tweet yesterday saying he was going to demand that an additional inquiry be conducted -- he is trying to step on the investigation and improperly influence Justice Department and FBI activities."

That about says it all.

Even George Conway agrees.