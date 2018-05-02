Mark Thompson Slams Down The Notion That Hillary Clinton Needs To Go Away

You'll be shocked to learn that yet another op-ed writer thinks Hillary Clinton should sit down and shut up. Stephanie Ruhle decided to ask her panel about it today.

RUHLE: Rick, an op-ed in The Atlantic said that Hillary Clinton's high profile, how she continues to tell her story in how the election went down over and over will actually hurt Democrats in the midterms. Do you agree with that?

Rick Tyler, a conservative political analyst for MSNBC doesn't even seem to want to acknowledge that nonsense, and goes right back talking about what they were talking about before.

TYLER: It's an interesting story, but Hillary Clinton is over. She's not coming back. I don't think she's going to run for president. RUHLE: But I think that's the point. They're saying, "Time to go. We don't wanna see you." TYLER: It's just drama. But more, if Rogers loses, then you can safely assume the Democrats will pick up 60 seats in the midterm elections...

Mark Thompson, though, isn't ready to let Ruhle get off so easily for bringing that ish about Clinton up in the first place.

THOMPSON: I think that's gonna happen even if she wins. And mind you, nobody's ever told a MALE candidate to shut up and stop appearing and stop talking. Bob Dole lost, he was all over TV doing commercials. Mitt Romney. John McCain was on a Sunday morning talk show every morning the Lord sent. Why on earth is Hillary Clinton being told to keep her mouth closed? Because SHE IS A WOMAN.

Thompson doesn't even mention Democratic losing presidential nominees Jimmy Carter, John Kerry, or Al Gore...or that the Democrats are just as bad as the Republicans about telling her to crawl into a cave and disappear.

It's not as if she's everywhere all over the place flooding the airwaves. She wrote a book. She went on a book tour. She's asked to speak in some erudite academic and political spaces, and she accepts. In those settings, she's asked about the election, and other things about which she has expertise. She answers. That's it. She is not clamoring for the spotlight, and she is not on TV doing paid ads for vaginal dryness. (I wrote that just to gross out Trump, if he's reading.) She is living her life.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The ones bringing her up most are the REPUBLICANS, because they know nothing fires up their base like Hillary hate. Come to think of it, the Mainstream Media outlets run a close second... they know that Hillary hate fires up their viewership. I see you, Stephanie Ruhle.

Thank goodness, so does Rick Tyler and Mark Thompson.