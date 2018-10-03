Mark Thompson Lays Waste To Notion Of 'White Male Victimization'

Ah, "white victimization." We all know about the plight of the poor white person. Maybe one day a white person will be the head of an organization, or lead a church, or maybe even be a police officer. The Tangerine Turdmuffin is really super-worried about white boys and men. Awwwwwww.

Stephanie Ruhle addressed his perverse projections and concerns, then turned the question on herself, attempting to give it some sort of legitimate shine. "People are saying, 'What about your sons? How would you feel if it were them?' And that question weighs on me." Bret Stephens validated her concerns, complaining about using the term "white male" being used pejoratively, and jumped at the chance to say "plenty of white men" have been falsely accused. They both did admit though, that djt is not at all concerned with black or brown men and boys who have been falsely accused.

Then, Mark Thompson got his chance to weigh in. And Ruhle had an...interesting...reaction to it.

THOMPSON: I don't buy into that white male victimization that trump is talking about. If he were talking about Trayvon Martin's family, or Tamir Rice's, or LaQuan McDonald's, etc, Sandra Bland's, for that matter, that would make sense...

Ruhle then actually interrupted him to make the point that white men are falsely accused, and cited everyone's favorite Duke lacrosse team case. Thompson pushed back, saying you cannot compare that one case to over one hundred years of false accusations against Black men. She did agree, but he went even further to elucidate how white men then used that Duke case to prop up an entire industry of false equivalency intended to shut women up. It was a thorough and damning argument, and Thompson is to be applauded for fitting so much history and education into such a small segment of television time.

THOMPSON: They're not equal. And not that you're doing this, but there was a whole industry that blew up, even on Fourchan, behind that case, that was then used to bring some level of false equivalency of white male victimization. What is really going on is that white men who are claiming victimization are faced with the come uppance of women who finally have the courage to speak up. Every man who says he's victimized by a case of sexual harassment or sexual assault, what he's really saying is he's opposed to women finally speaking with their own voices and charging them with what women, for the past century, not the past century, but from 1865 to 1965 were manipulated into charging black men with so they could be summarily lynched and executed, the way donald trump wanted the Central Park Five summarily lynched and executed. This is a war on the part of the Kavanaughs and the trumps of the world and their supporters, is this is a war against women speaking up and telling the truth.

I want to make sure everyone caught that. White women have been falsely accusing Black men of rape or sexual assault for centuries. There are myriad reasons: sometimes these white women have been intimidated, sometimes manipulated, and sometimes motivated solely by their racism towards and fear of Black boys and men. Their word, though, has always been taken as gold — lynch mobs proved it. Whenever women use their voices to speak up against white men who have assaulted or raped them, their credibility is called into question, and their characters smeared. The vast majority of men are doing everything they can to keep it that way. And so, it still seems, are 53% of white women.