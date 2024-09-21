Donald Kicks Off His Morning By Calling Stephanie Ruhle A 'Dumb Bimbo'

After hate-watching HBO's "Real Time" with host Bill Maher, Donald unleashed a bizarre rant. Interestingly, and in true Trump form, he posted on Truth Social just before midnight in all caps that women's lives will be happier and beautiful again if he wins the election in November. He also repeated his lie about abortions after birth, and "YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION" if he's elected.

Then, this morning, Trump went on to call MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, who was on Maher's show, a "dumb as a rock bimbo." Trump also took issue with conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.

On Truth Social, he wrote:

The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME! This week he had "dumb as a rock" bimbo Stephanie Ruhle, from MSDNC, on the show, along with a Trump hating loser, Bret Stephens, who seemed totally confused and unsure of himself, very much like Maher himself. Steven's should find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane. They apologized to their readers in 2016 for their complete and total MISS, and they'll do it again in November. The FAILING New York Times is a badly run "newspaper" that has totally lost its way. Put it to sleep!

Below is the episode that set Donald off, in which Ruhle rightfully noted that Trump called on Republicans to block the bipartisan border deal and how the Fed is not playing politics with its interest rate cut. Stephens said that Trump, after blaming the Jews if he loses the election, is "a really scary guy."

I don't particularly like Maher, but I don't hate watch the show while hurling ketchup on the walls.