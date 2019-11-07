What Did Pence Know? His National Security Aide Testifies This Morning

I find it almost impossible to believe that Mike Pence didn't know what was going on with Trump's attempt to extort political dirt from Ukraine's president, so today's testimony could be interesting. Stephanie Ruhle gave a preview.

"Moments ago, Jennifer Williams arrived on Capitol Hill and is set to testify behind closed doors. Who is this woman? A long time U.S. diplomat who was assigned to Mike Pence's team back in April. She was on the July 25th call between President Trump and President Zelensky, and she traveled with Mike Pence when he met with Zelensky in Warsaw Sept. 1," Ruhle said.

"She was assigned to Mike Pence's security team this last spring," Jeff Bennett said.

"She is a special adviser for Europe and Russia. And as you mentioned, she listened in to the calls between Trump and Zelensky and she also accompanied the vice president to that meeting in Warsaw. Pence after that meeting told reporters that he did not speak with Ukraine's president about the Bidens, but he did talk about corruption and that withheld military aid meant for Ukraine.

So she is expected to "shed light" on just how much Pence knew, Bennett said.

"And it is just how much he knew about Trump's maneuvers. He says

Jennifer is a long-time dedicated State Department employee. if required to appear, she will answer the committees' questions. We expect her testimony will largely reflect what is already in the public record.

"Well, think about that for a moment. What is in the public record? You have six fact witnesses that have spoken to the existence of a quid pro quo, to a shakedown. Insert your chosen phrase. Williams, I'm told, was concerned about what she heard on that call but she did not flag her immediate superiors about it. So you can imagine that House investigators are going to get an earful."