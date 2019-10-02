Judiciary Committee Thinks Trump Lied To Mueller About Wikileaks

Quick, someone fetch the smelling salts! It appears Trump has lied about something — something important, I tell you!

News broke on Velshi and Ruhle that a new court filing from lawyers for the House of Representatives alleges Trump may have lied to the Mueller team about his communication with Wikileaks. According to Geoff Bennett:

BENNETT: This court filing is part of the House Judiciary Committee to attempt to obtain the underlying evidence in the Mueller probe. So, all of that, redacted information. They've been trying to get this for months. So the lawyer writes in this filing, he says not only could those materials demonstrate the president's motives for obstructing the Special Counsel's investigation, it also revealed that Trump was aware of his campaign's contacts with Wikileaks. And to back up this claim, their lawyer, the House General Counsel, Douglas Letter, he's citing a passage in the Mueller report where Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign manager, says that president trump asks to be kept updated about Wikileaks' efforts. And the lawyer goes on to say that there is a redaction on that page. That is the accusation, that's the assertion made in this court filing, and we should say it was first reported by Andrew Desidario of Politico, who obtained this court filing overnight.

Velshi then asked Glenn Kirshner what this all means to him.

KIRSHNER: That means three important things, Ali. It means if the president lied, presumably in his written response, to the Mueller team, it would be a five year offense. It would be a violation of 1001, which is the code provision that makes it a felony to lie during an official federal investigation. Two, it now gives the house a heightened legal reason to have a judge order the release of all of the grand jury transcripts that the department of justice under Bill Barr has been opposing for no real good reason. It seems, other than than to protect the president, and three, sworn grand jury transcript is really strong evidence, because even if it's given by a witness that becomes hostile, the law says that grand jury transcript can be used as substantive evidence to prove a crime. So a witness can try to back away from it but it doesn't matter because it was already taken under oath, before a grand jury. So that's three big reasons that this is an important development.

So, on top of being impeached, it looks like Trump might face felony charges if this is true. It's almost too much to hope for.