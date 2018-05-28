Open Thread: Beach Books

By Susie Madrak
Whether it's mass-market paperback or snooty literature, the ideal beach book needs to hold your attention. When I was younger, the ideal beach read was something like "Valley of the Dolls" or Stephen King's "The Stand."

Now I'm more likely to be reading something along the lines of these Esquire recommendations -- or anything by John Grisham.

There's always Southern Living's list, Redbook's, or Elle's. (If it's mostly women's magazines doing these lists, that's because the vast majority of people who buy fiction are women.)

What will you be taking to the beach, lake, mountains?


