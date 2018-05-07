Politics And Reality Radio: Troll Nation, Incels’ Deadly Misogyny, 'Reverse Racism' And Trump

By Joshua Holland
We kick off this week's show with Salon columnist Amanda Marcotte. Amanda tells us all about her new book, Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set On Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself.

Then we're joined by Robyn Pennachia, who has the unfortunate task of covering the bizarre misgonyistic murder cult known as "incels" for Wonkette. Robyn helps us answer a key question: Just what the Hell is wrong with New York Times columnist Ross Douthat and other commenters who take these sick freaks' twisted grievances seriously?

Finally, we speak with former Reagan official and conservative apostate Bruce Bartlett about how Donald Trump capitalized on the surprisingly widespread view that white people are the victims of discrimination in the US.

Author: Amanda Marcotte
Playlist:
Pixies: "Debaser"
Walter Murphy: "5th of Beethoven"
Eek-a-Mouse: "Atlantis Lover"
Benny Goodman Orchestra: "Old Man River"

