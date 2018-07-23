Politics And Reality Radio: Amanda Marcotte Reflects On A Long, Twisted Week In Trumpworld

This week, Salon columnist Amanda Marcotte joins us to talk about a week like no other in Trump's "presidency." Will his base ever be bothered by Marshal Tweeto's incompetence and corruption?

Then we're joined by Mike Lux, head of the non-profit American Family Voices and author of How to Democrat in the Age of Trump. Mike argues that many of the debates that fascinate the pundits are actually false choices.

Playlist:

The Band: "Long Black Veil"

Earl: "Tongue Tied"

Shaggy: "Oh Carolina"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.