Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The only difference between this Dickensian tale and now with the news that ICE is unsure exactly where almost 1500 children taken away from their parents seeking asylum is that the children depicted are white. And we all know that only white children matter in TrumpAmerica.

I'm having a hard time containing my rage about this. I'm a mom, and the thought of going through all the hoops necessary to seek asylum in this country only to have my young child ripped away from me and then not know where they are? I have a hard time when my kids have sleepovers at friends' homes. This would kill me.

Every single elected official should be confronted with this.

Every single Trump administration official should be held to account.

They shouldn't be allowed to spin this. They shouldn't be allowed to blame it on the Dems, or Hillary, or Obama, or freaking Roosevelt, come to that. These kids don't need reaching back for blame placing. They need our compassion, our humanity and our protection NOW.

