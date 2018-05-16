Off The Trump Train, Rex Tillerson Tells Grads To Believe In Truth

I guess Rex Tillerson doesn't give a rat's ass whether he's invited to this year's White House Christmas Tree lighting ceremony?

Tillerson gave the commencement address at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. this morning, and said that we in American can't pretend to believe in "realities that are no longer grounded in facts."

If our leaders seek to conceal the truth or we as people become accepting of alternative realities that are no longer grounded in facts, then we as American citizens are on a pathway to relinquishing our freedom. ...If we do not as Americans confront the crisis of ethics and integrity in our society and among our leaders in both the public and private sector — and regrettably at times even the nonprofit sector — then American democracy as we know it is entering its twilight years.

Betcha his speech gets bumped from the Fox News Tucker Carlson Show in light of the tremendously important panda sex update they have to cover.