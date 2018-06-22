C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jon Spencer

In his 30+ years of playing music, Jon Spencer is known as a co-founder of Pussy Galore, leader of the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and guitar player in his wife's band Boss Hog.

In September of this year, he'll be releasing his first solo album Spencer Sings The Hits.

Assisted by Sam Coomes of Quasi & drummer M. Sord and recorded in Michigan, if song that is being served up as a taster, "Do The Trash Can", is a sign of what is in store for the record a party will break out and continue as long as the needle is on the grooves.

What are you listening to tonight?