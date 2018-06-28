Sen. Cory Booker: No SCOTUS Pick Until Trump Is No Longer Under Federal Investigation

Senator Cory Booker knows how to read a fellow Senator's corrupt policy back to them for the filth that it is, and then some. He did just that when discussing whether or not trump should be permitted to even name a nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

In a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Sen. Booker talked about how shocking it was for him to discover as a young U.S. Senator that according to Mitch McConnell, U.S. Presidents apparently only had their powers for three of the four years they served. He was, of course, referring to the fact that while Obama was president, Justice Antonin Scalia died, leaving a vacancy on the Supreme Court. Mitch McConnell successfully argued that the sitting U.S. President did not have the right to name a replacement, since there would be an election in ELEVEN MONTHS.

This strategy of blocking a nomination succeeded, and once trump was "elected," he picked a replacement who, naturally, was approved by this ass-licking compliant Senate.

While this left young Booker perplexed, he is now arguing that by McConnell's own rules, Trump should not name a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Why, after all, there is an election in even LESS time! It is in less than FIVE months!

Furthermore - Booker relayed an even deeper, darker concern...should a president who is the subject of a criminal investigation be permitted to pick a Justice who might have his case come before him or her on the bench? Might that not be - *GASP* - a conflict of interest??? Trump exhibits the tendency to place loyalty over law. It's not unreasonable to suppose he will choose a nominee he has confidence would exonerate him should the Mueller investigation reach up to the Supreme Court. Is that suddenly okay with everyone on the Judiciary Committee?

Don't answer that. We already know it's okay with the Senators with "(R)"s after their names.

Partial transcript below: