DNC Resolution Will Bar Contributions From Fossil Fuel PACs

According to Huffington Post, the DNC adopted a resolution this weeked that would ban donations from fossil fuel companies.

That means the DNC won't accept money from corporate political action committees tied to the oil, gas and coal industries.

The DNC may consider a second resolution at a full board meeting in Chicago in August to ban contributions over $200 from individuals who work for the fossil fuel industry. Miller said the proposal ― which has not yet been submitted to the DNC ― will hopefully lead candidates to adopt similar policies. “So if Eddie Exxon is your college buddy and a frat-boy friend of yours and he’s employed at an Exxon gas station and wishes to donate $25 to have a barbecue and a beer with you, fine,” Miller said. “But if Edward J. Exxon in Exxon’s middle management thinks you’re worth contributing $2,700 to out of his own salary, that is much more concerning to us.”

This is a good start, and hopefully barring the contributions won't hobble them in 2020.