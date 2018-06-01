Jeanine Pirro: 'I Sucked It Up' When Obama Was POTUS

Jeanine PIrro gets today's quote of the day, via Raw Story:

“The shame of it is, the left has said for years, ‘we’re so great, we love everybody.’ I have never seen such intolerant haters,” Pirro said. “They don’t let the right speak, they don’t want them to show up at colleges, they call us every name in the book, things that we wouldn’t dare do.” “Was I crazy about Obama? No, but I sucked it up,” Pirro claimed. “And they hate Donald Trump.”

It took me less than ten seconds to find a video of Jeanine (this one from 2014) calling for Obama's impeachment.

She sucked it up alright.