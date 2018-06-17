Marco Antonio Muñoz. On Father's Day, Say His Name.

Marco Antonio Muñoz.

On Father's Day, please take a moment to think about this man who is no longer alive to father his three-year-old son because of Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions. Because of Ted Cruz and Stephen Miller. Because of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.

Please take a moment to think about this man who wanted a life for his baby that was free from terror. A life that was safe and full of hope. One he thought he would find in the United States. Imagine the perils of the journey he faced with his precious child - traveling the long and dangerous roads all the way from Honduras, only to reach this country to have that same baby torn from his arms screaming for him and taken away because our government hates him for being brown and from elsewhere.

Imagine not knowing the language and being isolated and driven farther and farther away from your child and wife and put in a padded cell with no contact with any other humans, and seeing no way less painful than death.

Marco Antonio Muñoz.

You can think about him. Or, you can choose this heartless, fascist GOP party that now governs all three branches of our country.

A happy Father’s Day message from the father of five https://t.co/e9RRKfeqbY — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 17, 2018

Happy Father's Day to all the great Dads across America! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 17, 2018

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/w3UsSkR4Lf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 16, 2018

My dad has been my hero my whole life. Here’s to wishing a very happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there! pic.twitter.com/aWSlA0aznY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 17, 2018

Gonna be a great Father’s Day with these little monsters. Hope all of you dads out here get to enjoy as much as I will. #fathersday #familytime #kids #weekend pic.twitter.com/c7wxSVtDan — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2018

And because he couldn't even be bothered to type the words, he had to retweet the Official White House's tweet...